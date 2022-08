Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hall & Evans on Friday removed a lawsuit against Wynne Transport Service Inc. to Colorado District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Dan Caplis Law Firm on behalf of Gabriel Bane and Michael Larsen. Counsel for the plaintiffs have not yet entered an appearance on the docket in 1:22-cv-02212, Bane et al v. Wynne Transport Service, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

August 27, 2022, 2:34 PM