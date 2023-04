New Suit - Contract

Susman Godfrey filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Washington Eastern District Court on behalf of Bandon Fitness. The complaint targets DDK Fitness and other defendants for allegedly making certain misrepresentations to complete an asset purchase agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00107, Bandon Fitness (Texas), Inc. v. Ddk Fitness LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 19, 2023, 8:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Bandon Fitness (Texas), Inc.

Plaintiffs

Susman Godfrey

defendants

Arthur Gerard

Ddk Fitness LLC

Dylan Tipps

Kevin Tipps

Richard Gerard

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract