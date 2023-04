New Suit - Product Liability

Kia Motors, the South Korean automaker, was hit with a lawsuit Thursday in Maryland District Court over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01001, Bandeira v. Kia Motor Company.

Automotive

April 15, 2023, 9:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Darlan Lima Bandeira

defendants

Kia Motor Company

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product