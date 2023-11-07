Who Got The Work

Thomas R. Woodrow of Holland & Knight has entered an appearance for Driven Administrative Services LLC in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The action, filed Oct. 12 in North Carolina Eastern District Court by Winston & Strawn on behalf of Bancrdito Holding Corporation and nominal defendant Bancredito International Bank & Trust, accuses Driven of breaching their fiduciary duty by entering a public consent order with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II, is 5:23-cv-00575, Bancredito Holding Corporation v. Driven Administrative Services LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 07, 2023, 8:28 AM

