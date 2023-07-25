New Suit - APA

Banco San Juan Internacional sued the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Winston & Strawn, challenges the Federal Reserve's closing of the bank's 'master account' and denial of access to FRBNY banking services. According to the complaint, the account was closed due to purported concerns with the bank's anti-money laundering and sanctions compliance program. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06414, Banco San Juan Internacional Inc. v. Federal Reserve Bank of New York et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 25, 2023, 4:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Banco San Juan Internacional, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Winston & Strawn

defendants

The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract