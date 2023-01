New Suit - Contract

Wilson Elser filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Indiana Southern District Court on behalf of Banc of America Leasing & Capital. The suit, which seeks over $2.7 million pursuant to a commercial loan, targets Scalable Labs, an incubator platform for blockchain startups. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00153, Banc of America Leasing & Capital v. Scalable Labs Inc.

Cryptocurrency

January 26, 2023, 6:11 PM