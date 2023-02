Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Husch Blackwell and Dinsmore & Shohl on Friday removed a lawsuit against Alto-Shaam Inc. to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged gender-based employment discrimination, was filed by Arnold & Miller on behalf of Leslie Banadox. The case is 5:23-cv-00037, Banadox v. Alto-Shaam, Inc.

Kentucky

February 10, 2023, 7:20 PM