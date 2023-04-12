Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against general contractor Centimark Corp. to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Stinson LLP on behalf of Bamboo 400 South 18th Street LLC , alleges that the defendant installed a defective roof for the previous owner of the plaintiff's property and is now failing to honor the transferrable warranty. The case is 4:23-cv-00458, Bamboo 400 South 18th Street, LLC v. Centimark Corporation.

Construction & Engineering

April 12, 2023, 4:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Bamboo 400 South 18th Street, LLC

Plaintiffs

Stinson LLP

defendants

Centimark Corporation

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract