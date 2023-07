New Suit - Consumer

The Kazerouni Law Group filed a lawsuit Tuesday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Thomasito Bamba. The complaint, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, pursues claims against Rash Curtis & Associates. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03459, Bamba v. Rash Curtis & Associates.

Business Services

July 12, 2023, 4:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Thomasito Bamba

Plaintiffs

Kazerouni Law Group

defendants

Rash Curtis & Associates

nature of claim: 890/