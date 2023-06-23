Removed To Federal Court

The City of Coral Gables Police Department and other defendants on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Rasco Klock Perez Nieto on behalf of a police officer who claims that he was removed from his unit after he received orders for military service. The defendants are represented by GrayRobinson. The case is 1:23-cv-22331, Baluja v. City of Coral Gables et al.

Government

June 23, 2023, 3:54 PM

