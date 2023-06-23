Removed To Federal Court
The City of Coral Gables Police Department and other defendants on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Rasco Klock Perez Nieto on behalf of a police officer who claims that he was removed from his unit after he received orders for military service. The defendants are represented by GrayRobinson. The case is 1:23-cv-22331, Baluja v. City of Coral Gables et al.
Government
June 23, 2023, 3:54 PM
Plaintiffs
Plaintiffs
- Rasco Klock Perez Nieto, P.L.
defendants
- Alejandro Escobar, City of Coral Gables Police Department Sergeant
- City of Coral Gables
- City of Coral Gables Police Department
- Edward Hudak, City of Coral Gables Police Department Chief
- John Carrasco, City of Coral Gables Police Department Lieutenant
- Karla Green, City of Coral Gables Director of Human Resources
- Peter Iglesias, City of Coral Gables City Manager
- Raquel Elejabarrieta, City of Coral Gables Director of Human Resources
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination