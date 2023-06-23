Removed To Federal Court

The City of Coral Gables Police Department and other defendants on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Rasco Klock Perez Nieto on behalf of a police officer who claims that he was removed from his unit after he received orders for military service. The defendants are represented by GrayRobinson. The case is 1:23-cv-22331, Baluja v. City of Coral Gables et al.

Government

June 23, 2023, 3:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael L. Baluja

Plaintiffs

Rasco Klock Perez Nieto, P.L.

defendants

Alejandro Escobar, City of Coral Gables Police Department Sergeant

City of Coral Gables

City of Coral Gables Police Department

Edward Hudak, City of Coral Gables Police Department Chief

John Carrasco, City of Coral Gables Police Department Lieutenant

Karla Green, City of Coral Gables Director of Human Resources

Peter Iglesias, City of Coral Gables City Manager

Raquel Elejabarrieta, City of Coral Gables Director of Human Resources

defendant counsels

GrayRobinson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination