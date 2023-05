Who Got The Work

Fisher & Phillips partner Samantha Sherwood Bononno has entered an appearance for Brenda Robinson and Morgan Properties Payroll Services Inc. in a pending lawsuit for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The action was filed April 14 in New Jersey District Court by attorney Thomas H. Andrykovitz on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Georgette Castner, is 3:23-cv-02111, Baluha v. Morgan Properties, LLC et al.

Real Estate

May 30, 2023, 11:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Andrew Baluha

Plaintiffs

The Law Offices Of Thomas H. Andrykovitz, P.C.

defendants

Brenda Robinson

Morgan Properties Payroll Services, Inc.

Morgan Properties, LLC

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act