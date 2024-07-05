Who Got The Work

Michael J. Brewer and Allison Michelle West of Fox Rothschild have stepped in as defense counsel to Rand Construction Corp. in a pending complaint for declaratory relief which centered on eight pending lawsuits arising from an explosion inside a commercial building. The complaint, filed May 20 in Maryland District Court by Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr on behalf of Exelon, a Chicago-based power company, denies liability to individual plaintiffs in the underlying actions and accuses Rand Construction of refusing to indemnify the plaintiffs' losses in violation of a materials and services agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Mark Coulson, is 1:24-cv-01467, Baltimore Gas and Electric Company et al v. Rand Construction Corporation.

Energy

July 05, 2024, 1:17 PM

Baltimore Gas and Electric Company

Exelon Business Services Company, LLC

Exelon Corporation

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

Rand Construction Corporation

Fox Rothschild

Nature of Claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract