Lawyers at Mayer Brown on Friday removed a consumer class action against Generac Power Systems to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by the Omer Law Firm, alleges that defective 'SnapRS' safety components cause the defendant's 'PWRcell' solar power storage system to overheat, melt or catch fire. The case is 5:23-cv-00217, Baltimore et al. v. Generac Power Systems Inc.

April 21, 2023, 6:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Marcia Baltimore

Steve Cothren

defendants

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

defendant counsels

Mayer Brown

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects