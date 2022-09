Removed To Federal Court

Smith, Gambrell & Russell removed a class action against Enhanced Recovery Company Thursday to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by the Great Lakes Consumer Law Firm and Community Lawyers. The case is 1:22-cv-05018, Baltasar v. Enhanced Recovery Company, LLC d/b/a ERC.

Banking & Financial Services

September 15, 2022, 4:54 PM