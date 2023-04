Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Medtronic, the medical device manufacturer, to Minnesota District Court. The suit was filed by Halunen Law and the Employment Law Group on behalf of an interventional therapy consultant for Medtronic who contends that his commission and sales territory were cut due to age-based employment discrimination. The case is 0:23-cv-00843, Balow v. Medtronic USA, Inc.

Health Care

April 04, 2023, 1:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Jeffrey Balow

Plaintiffs

Halunen Law

defendants

Medtronic USA, Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination