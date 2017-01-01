New Suit - Trade Secrets

Starbucks was hit with a trade secret lawsuit involving Samantha Lemole, a relative of television star and U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Cengiz Oz a/k/a 'Dr. Oz,' Friday in Washington Western District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Ard Law Group and Martorell Law on behalf of Balmuccino LLC, a developer of coffee-flavored lip balm. The suit contends that Starbucks' line of 'S’mores Frappuccino Sip Kit' lip glosses was developed from misappropriated proprietary information that had been included in a pitch deck presented to Starbucks executives in 2017. Lemole is a managing member of Balmuccino and the complaint asserts that Oz had personally helped to arrange the pitch meeting. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01501, Balmuccino, LLC v. Starbucks Inc.