Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gibbs Giden Locher Turner Senet & Wittbrodt on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Graybar Electric, a privately owned distributor of industrial supplies headquartered in Missouri, to California Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Steyer Lowenthal Boodrookas Alvarez & Smith on behalf of Bally Keal Vineyards, accuses the defendant of failing to properly deliver a Switchgear that the plaintiff needed to adequately power its property. The case is 4:22-cv-05503, Bally Keal Vineyards, LLC v. Graybar Electric Company, Inc.

Wholesalers

September 30, 2022, 6:59 AM