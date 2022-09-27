Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gibbs Giden Locher Turner Senet & Wittbrodt on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Graybar Electric, a privately owned distributor of industrial supplies headquartered in Missouri, to California Northern District Court. The suit, concerning an agreement to install a 1600-amp switchgear, was filed by Steyer Lowenthal Boodrookas Alvarez & Smith on behalf of Bally Keal Vineyards. The case is 3:22-cv-05503, Bally Keal Vineyards, LLC v. Graybar Electric Company, Inc.

Wholesalers

September 27, 2022, 8:47 PM