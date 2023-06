Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Sidley Austin on Thursday removed a consumer class action against AP of South Florida LLC to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over alleged violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, was filed by Hiraldo PA and Eisenband Law. The case is 6:23-cv-01023, Balliu v. AP of South Florida, LLC.

Florida

June 02, 2023, 7:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Kleva Balliu

defendants

AP of South Florida, LLC

defendant counsels

Sidley Austin

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct