New Suit - Consumer Class Action

South Korean automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors were hit with a consumer class action Friday in Minnesota District Court. The suit is part of a wave of cases alleging that 2011-2021 Kia and Hyundai models lack engine immobilizers, a security device that makes it more difficult to start a vehicle without a key. The suit is backed by Lockridge Grindal Nauen PLLP and Meyer Njus Tanick P.A. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:22-cv-02328, Ballis et al v. Kia America, Inc. et al.