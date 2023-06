Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson & Feary on Tuesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against US Express Carriers LLC, a trucking company, to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by Crosner Legal, contends that the defendant failed to pay wages timely and violated several other labor laws. The case is 5:23-cv-01241, Ballinger v. US Express Carriers LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

June 27, 2023, 2:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Bruce Ballinger

defendants

US Express Carriers, LLC

defendant counsels

Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson & Feary

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches