Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Wednesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Luzerne County, Wellpath LLC and other defendants to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The complaint, filed by Dyller & Solomon on behalf of William Balliet, administrator of the Estate of Mary Ellen Balliet, accuses the defendants of negligence in the treatment of Mary Ellen after she was left unattended to in a recorded prison cell. The case is 3:22-cv-02032, Balliet v. Luzerne County et al.

Pennsylvania

December 23, 2022, 6:33 AM