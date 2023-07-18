Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fisher & Phillips on Monday removed an employment class action against fiber-based consumer packaging provider Graphic Packaging International LLC to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Moon & Yang on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as cutting operators who contend that they were not provided with proper meal and/or rest breaks and were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case is 8:23-cv-01280, Balles v. Graphic Packaging International, LLC.

Business Services

July 18, 2023, 7:25 AM

Plaintiffs

Josue Ruben Balles

defendants

Graphic Packaging International, LLC

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination