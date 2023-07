New Suit - Personal Injury

Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Beach Resort, Chubb Insurance and other defendants were hit with a trip-and-fall lawsuit Monday in Puerto Rico District Court. The court case was filed by Castañer & Cía on behalf of Christie Ballard. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01358, Ballard v. Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Beach Resort & Spa et al.

Insurance

July 10, 2023, 3:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Christie Ballard

Plaintiffs

Castaner Law Offices P.S.C.

defendants

Chubb Insurance Company

Rio Mar Resort Mtg Company, LLC

Rio Mar Resortwhg Hotel Property, LLC

Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Beach Resort & Spa

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims