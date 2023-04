Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dinsmore & Shohl on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Insurance to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, arising from a dispute over a denied homeowners insurance claim for water damage caused by frozen pipes, was filed by Tarasi & Tarasi on behalf of Kaitlyn Ballard. The case is 2:23-cv-00559, Ballard v. State Farm Insurance Companies.

Insurance

April 03, 2023, 5:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Kaitlyn Ballard

Plaintiffs

Tarasi & Tarasi

defendants

State Farm Insurance Companies

defendant counsels

Dinsmore & Shohl

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract