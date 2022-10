Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ward Hocker & Thornton on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Beth S. Ballard. The case is 3:22-cv-00526, Ballard v. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 03, 2022, 6:40 PM