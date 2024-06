Who Got The Work

Milber Makris Plousadis & Seiden partners Stuart P. Besen and Gaetana Liantonio-McBride have stepped in to defend the County of Rockland in a pending malicious prosecution and false arrest lawsuit. The action was filed April 18 in New York Southern District Court by Brustein Law on behalf of Wayne Ballard. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel, is 7:24-cv-02944, Ballard v. County of Rockland et al.

June 03, 2024, 4:33 PM

