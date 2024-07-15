Who Got The Work

Sun S. Choy of Freeman, Mathis & Gary has entered an appearance for Officer Joseph Ryan Barrett, Marcia Lawrence and other defendants in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The case was filed May 29 in Georgia Northern District Court by the Latin Law Group on behalf of Candice Ballard, who claims that she was held against her will at ransom by investigating officers of the Covington police department. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown, is 1:24-cv-02343, Ballard v. Barrett et al.

Government

July 15, 2024, 2:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Candice Ballard

Plaintiffs

The Latin Law Group, LLC

Defendants

Captain Mike Tinsley

Detective Kyle Tesky

Marcia Lawrence

Officer Garrett Yates

Officer Joseph Ryan Barrett

Officer Wesley Couch

defendant counsels

Freeman, Mathis & Gary

Nature of Claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation