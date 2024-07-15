Sun S. Choy of Freeman, Mathis & Gary has entered an appearance for Officer Joseph Ryan Barrett, Marcia Lawrence and other defendants in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The case was filed May 29 in Georgia Northern District Court by the Latin Law Group on behalf of Candice Ballard, who claims that she was held against her will at ransom by investigating officers of the Covington police department. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown, is 1:24-cv-02343, Ballard v. Barrett et al.
Government
July 15, 2024, 2:19 PM