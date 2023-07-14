New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a consumer class action Thursday in North Carolina Western District Court against Bank of America in connection with its alleged practices of opening accounts for customers without their authorization or consent. The suit contends that Bank of America would charge its customers with consumer penalties and/or other fees when they would fail to maintain mandatory account balances for accounts they did not know existed, all in an effort to maximize the bank's profits. The suit is also backed by Israel David LLC; Evangelista Worley LLC; JKC Law; and the Dann Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00422, Ballard v. Bank of America, N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 14, 2023, 5:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Nadine Ballard

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, N.A.

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws