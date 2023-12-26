Ballard Spahrs Incoming Chair Eyes Lateral Hires and Small F...

News From Law.com

After 12 years under the leadership of litigator Mark Stewart, Ballard Spahr is set to have a new chairman in 2024. Peter Michaud, a transactional lawyer from Minneapolis, will be the first non-Philadelphia-based attorney to take up the position in the firm's history. After 20 years at Lindquist & Vennum, which merged with Ballard back in 2018, Michaud is poised to lead the firm's 15 offices in a post-pandemic environment that has struggled to bring attorneys back to the office and been disrupted by the rise of generative AI.

