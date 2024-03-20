Ballard Spahr Partner Disputes Johnny Docs Claims of Conflic...

News From Law.com

The head of Ballard Spahr's white-collar defense/internal investigations group disputed that any conflicts of interest occurred during his defense of Philadelphia labor leader John Dougherty in a 2021 corruption trial. Ballard Spahr partner Henry Hockeimer Jr. asserted in an evidentiary hearing Wednesday that his firm's work for Comcast—a company allegedly harmed by Dougherty's crimes—had any bearing on his representation of the the once politically powerful boss of Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

