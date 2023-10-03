Ballard Spahr Litigator David Pittinsky Dies at 81 | Law.com...

News From Law.com

David Pittinsky, senior counsel at Ballard Spahr, prominent litigator, and recipient of The Legal Intelligencer's Lifetime Achievement award, died at the age of 81 on Sept. 30.Having practiced for 56 years, Pittinsky was known for representing Frank Sinatra after docking his yacht in New Jersey, the Philadelphia Orchestra in its suit against Disney involving royalties from the film Fantasia, The Philadelphia inquirer, arguing in front of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in favor of Marsy's Law, and persuading the Missouri Supreme Court to hold a Senate bill unconstitutional for unfairly burdening 12 predominantly Black districts.

October 03, 2023, 4:52 PM

