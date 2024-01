News From Law.com

Blank Rome has added partner Philip Yannella to its Philadelphia office as co-chair for the firm's privacy, security, and data protection practice.Yanella will co-lead Blank Rome's team alongside partner Sharon Klein, who helped found Blank Rome's Orange County, California, office three years ago in a group lateral move. Yanella joins the firm from Ballard Spahr, where he also served as a privacy and data security department co-chair.

January 24, 2024, 4:22 PM

