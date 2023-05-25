Ballard Spahr Announces Distressed Office Space Group, Eyes ...

News From Law.com

Ballard Spahr is proactively looking to capitalize on the growing amount of empty office space across the nation, forming a distressed office buildings team to help landlords and investors navigate maturing loans, a strained financial market, and redevelopment opportunities. The distressed office team is an offshoot of the firm's distressed assets and opportunities group, which it created in 2022 to address pandemic-related financial challenges, and its distressed real estate group, which was created in response to challenges posed by the 2008 Great Recession.

