Ballard Spahr Announces Distressed Office Space Group, Eyes ...

Ballard Spahr is proactively looking to capitalize on the growing amount of empty office space across the nation, forming a distressed office buildings team to help landlords and investors navigate maturing loans, a strained financial market, and redevelopment opportunities. The distressed office team is an offshoot of the firm's distressed assets and opportunities group, which it created in 2022 to address pandemic-related financial challenges, and its distressed real estate group, which was created in response to challenges posed by the 2008 Great Recession.

May 25, 2023, 4:05 PM

