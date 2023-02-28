New Suit

Chubb and other defendants were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Montana District Court. The lawsuit, filed by the Brown Law Firm on behalf of Ballard Petroleum Holdings, seeks a declaration that the defendants breached their duties to defend and indemnify the plaintiff in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00012, Ballard Petroleum Holdings, LLC v. Chubb Group of Insurance Companies et al.

Insurance

February 28, 2023, 6:03 PM