Ballard Adds Strength to Bankruptcy Department With 2 Greenb...

Ballard Spahr has added on two bankruptcy and restructuring attorneys from Greenberg Traurig to its Philadelphia office, bolstering its capabilities in an increasingly busy area of the legal market. Partner Diane Vuocolo joined the firm on Oct. 2, with fellow of counsel Kevin Ray joining two weeks later on Oct. 16. The duo have been working together in the bankruptcy space for "several decades," according to Ray, beginning when he first served as a summer associate at Duane Morris.

Legal Services - Large Law

October 20, 2023, 5:52 PM

