New Suit - Trademark

Sheppard Mullin filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co. and Bona Fide Masks Corp. The complaint takes aim at Veterinary Internet Company LLC for unauthorized resale of the plaintiffs' 'POWECOM' face masks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:22-cv-10919, Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. et al v. Veterinary Internet Company, LLC.

New York

December 28, 2022, 10:37 AM