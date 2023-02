Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Bravo Law Group on Wednesday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against RV manufacturer Thor Industries and La Mesa RV Center to California Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims under the California Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, was filed by the Law Offices of Douglas D. Law on behalf of the owners of a 2022 Thor Tranquility. The case is 2:23-cv-00240, Balitaan et al. v. Thor Motor Coach Inc. et al.

Automotive

February 08, 2023, 8:49 PM