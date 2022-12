New Suit - Contract

John Griswold and Griswold Cattle Co. were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Tuesday in Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices and commissions for the sale of cattle, was filed by Hall Estill Hardwick Gable Golden & Nelson on behalf of Nancy Balfour. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-01051, Balfour v. Griswold et al.

Agriculture

December 13, 2022, 4:35 PM