Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough and Burr & Forman on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against LPL Financial, Wells Fargo and other defendants to South Carolina District Court. The suit, filed by Willoughby Humphrey & D'Antoni on behalf of Curtis D. Bale, seeks recovery for the defendants’ allegedly mishandling the plaintiff's multi-million dollar investments. The case is 3:23-cv-00660, Bale v. Dougherty et al.