Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Seyfarth Shaw on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Hawthorn Senior Living to California Central District Court. The complaint, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by the Law Office of Karen J. Sloat and the Hellmich Law Group on behalf of a former employee. The case is 5:23-cv-00896, Baldwin v. Hawthorn Senior Living, LLC et al.

Health Care

May 18, 2023, 12:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Carol Baldwin

defendants

Hawthorn Senior Living, LLC

Scott P. Mallery

Timothy M. Hoppe

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination