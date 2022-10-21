New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Compass Group, a large UK food services company, was slapped with a consumer class action Thursday in South Carolina District Court. The complaint accuses the defendant of overcharging consumers for items purchased through the company's vending machines located in South Carolina. The suit is backed by Chappell Smith & Arden; the Law Office of Richard S. Cornfeld; and Arias Sanguinetti Wang & Torrijos. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-03644, Baldwin v. Compass Group USA, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 21, 2022, 6:02 AM