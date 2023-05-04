Removed To Federal Court

Alston & Bird and Goosmann Law Firm on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Early Warning Services, parent company to Zelle, to Nebraska District Court. The suit, concerning a proprietary software installation project, was filed by Fraser Stryker P.C. on behalf of Baldwin Hackett and Meeks. The suit centers on a dispute over the defendant’s attempts to suspend the contract. The case is 8:23-cv-00175, Baldwin Hackett and Meeks, Inc. v. Early Warning Services.

Fintech

May 04, 2023, 6:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Baldwin Hacket and Meeks, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Fraser Stryker

defendants

Early Warning Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Goosmann Law Firm, PLC

Alston & Bird

Goosmann Law Firm - Omaha

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims