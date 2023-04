New Suit - Employment

Airstream Inc. and other defendants were hit with a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit on Tuesday in Ohio Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Spitz, The Employee's Law Firm on behalf of a former assembler. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00111, Balderaz v. Airstream Inc. et al.

Automotive

April 11, 2023, 6:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Kori Balderaz

Plaintiffs

Matthew G Bruce

defendants

AirStream, Inc.

Barbara Yates

Marion Slatter

Mark Sherry

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination