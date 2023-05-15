Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Helmsing, Leach, Herlong, Newman & Rouse on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Stanley Black & Decker, a manufacturer of household hardware, Black & Decker and Stanley-Bostitch to Alabama Southern District Court. The complaint, which claims eye injury leading to blindness arising from an alleged defective metal connector nailer, was filed by Long & Long on behalf of Robert Levi Balde. The case is 1:23-cv-00173, Balde v. Black and Decker (U.S), Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 15, 2023, 3:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert Levi Balde

Plaintiffs

Long And Long

defendants

Black and Decker (U.S), Inc.

Stanley Black and Decker, Inc.

Stanley-Bostitch, Inc.

defendant counsels

Helmsing, Leach, Herlong,

Helmsing Leach Herlong Newman Rouse

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims