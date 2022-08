Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Carvana, an online used car seller known for its car vending machines, to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, over alleged disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by Costello & Mains on behalf of Nina F. Balch. The case is 1:22-cv-05324, Balch v. Carvana, LLC et al.

Automotive

August 31, 2022, 11:54 AM