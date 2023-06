News From Law.com

Balch & Bingham, a corporate law firm based in Birmingham, pledged $500,000 to the University of Alabama School of Law to establish the Balch & Bingham Endowed Roundtable in Law and Business. The roundtable is designed to bring together legal scholars, business practitioners and persons engaged in enterprise to discuss issues, opportunities and areas of concern at the intersection of law and business, according to the school's announcement.

