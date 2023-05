News From Law.com

Last weekend, one Southeastern midsize law firm hosted its first event devoted to providing more opportunities to BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) attorneys. Birmingham-founded Balch & Bingham's Balch BLOCC (BIPOC Lawyers Opportunities, Culture and Connection) hosted its inaugural summit at the Loews Atlanta Hotel. Fifteen attorneys from nine of the firms' 10 offices, which are in five states and Washington, D.C., attended the April 28-30 event.

May 02, 2023, 4:31 PM

