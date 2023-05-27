Who Got The Work

Morgan L. Taylor and Patricia J. Martin of Littler Mendelson have stepped in to defend Centene, a St. Louis-based health insurance intermediary, in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination on the basis of age and disability. The action was filed April 12 in Missouri Eastern District Court by Bretz Legal on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney H. Holmes, is 4:23-cv-00461, Balaskas Herda v. Centene Corporation.

Health Care

May 27, 2023, 9:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Anastasia Balaskas Herda

Plaintiffs

Bretz Legal LLC

defendants

Centene Corporation

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA