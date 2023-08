New Suit - Patent

Greenberg Traurig filed a patent infringement lawsuit on behalf of Balanced Body Monday in California Central District Court in connection with the sale of Pilates exercise equipment. The suit, which asserts a single design patent, takes aim at Guangzhou Oasis LLC and Elina Pilates. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-01575, Balanced Body, Inc. v. Guangzhou Oasis, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 07, 2023, 8:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Balanced Body, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Greenberg Traurig

defendants

Guangzhou Oasis, LLC

Trending Fit LLC d/b/a Elina Pilates

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims